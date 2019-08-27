Jennifer Lopez reveals the change she made in her career for her twins Good for you, JLo!

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum and fans adore seeing glimpses of her family life with twins Emme and Max along with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha and Ella. And in a rare interview, the star revealed that she almost walked away from her hotly anticipated film Hustler so that she could spend more time with her family. Talking to Variety, the actress said: "We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much. I was like 'I have to stay at home with my kids and Alex.'" Luckily for all JLo fans, the film's director Lorene Scafaria managed to persuade her to stay on board by postponing the project instead.

Jennifer Lopez turned down doing Hustler last year to be with her children

Throughout her world tour, Jennifer was supported by her children, Alex and his daughters, who accompanied her on the road. Their adventures were captured on Jennifer and Alex's YouTube channels, and it was clear to all fans just how close they all are. JLo and A-Rod are both extremely busy with their careers but makes sure that they spend as much time together as possible even if it is while the other is working. "He loves being at every show that he can be at," Jennifer said of the baseball star, adding that she goes to as many of his baseball games as she can.

JLo and A-Rod with their children

The star also revealed to Variety that she had been warned against joining the American Idol judging panel in 2011, but that she considers it was a big turning point in her career. She said: "Everybody was like, 'Don't do this. Your career will be over, and they won't offer you any movies. They'll think you're a joke as an artist.' And I was like, 'The truth is, I'm not getting offered a whole bunch of movies, so what are they not going to offer me?' I don't think I had been taken as seriously up until then for what I knew about music. Even though I had several hit albums, I think they put me in this 'pretty pop' category."

Jennifer and A-Rod have a lot to look forward to in the next few months, including planning for their wedding. Alex proposed to the singer in March, and while they haven't had time to do a lot of preparation during the tour, fans are convinced that they already know what kind of wedding they want. Earlier in the month, Jennifer shared a series of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding venue on a beach. It looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. The singer even tagged Alex in the footage.

