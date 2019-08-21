Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max face big change They are growing up so fast!

It was back to school for Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's children on Tuesday following an exciting summer accompanying JLo on her world tour. And Emme and Max are now facing a new change as they begin middle school. What's more, the twins are attending separate schools from each other. A-Rod gave a glimpse into their first day on Tuesday, revealing that there were now four schools for the pair to drop their children off at. He shared a video on Instagram of the beginning of their busy week, and wrote: "Less than four hours sleep and four kids and four different schools and four orientations." Alex – who is dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 – also posted some photos of their first day, including one of Jennifer at Emme's new school.

In June, Emme, Max, and Ella graduated, and Jennifer, Alex and the twins' dad Marc Anthony were all in attendance on their special day. Ahead of the ceremony, JLo shared a sweet photo of the trio, and wrote: "Graduation Day. We're so proud of your beautiful souls." In the picture, Emme and Ella were dressed in white dresses, while Max looked smart in a black suit with a blue tie. Just a week before, the family celebrated Natasha's graduation ahead of her move to high school. Alex gets on well with Marc, and the pair were both out to support Max at his school concert recital in May.

Jennifer and A-Rod have a lot to look forward to in the next few months, including planning for their wedding. Alex proposed to the singer in March, and while they haven't had time to do a lot of preparation during the tour, fans are convinced that they already know what kind of wedding they want. Earlier in the month, Jennifer shared a series of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach. It looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. The singer even tagged Alex in the footage.

For Jennifer and Alex, their children's happiness comes first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

