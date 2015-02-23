Oscars 2015: Best quotes from the night

23 FEBRUARY 2015

The 87th Academy Awards have come and gone, and there was no shortage of memorable quotes on the night. Neil Patrick Harris served up a series of funny soundbites as he masterfully hosted this year’s ceremony, held at The Dolby Theatre in LA. Then there were the stars themselves; some of them made us laugh, some of them made us cry, and some of them made us think as they spoke out at the biggest night in cinema.



Click on the photo to see the best quotes from the 2015 Oscars

VIEW GALLERY





J.K. Simmons, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award, made one of the night's sweetest speeches by giving a big shout-out to his parents as he accepted his statuette for Whiplash. His counterpart, Best Supporting Actress winner Patricia Arquette, used her time on stage to powerfully address the issue of inequality for women, calling for "wage equality once and for all".



Neil Patrick Harris provided plenty of light relief on the night; introducing presenter John Travolta on stage, he couldn't help but reference the actor's infamous mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name at last year's Academy Awards. The cheeky host also made a reference to the Academy's snub of British actor David Oyelowo, who failed to receive a nomination for his role as Martin Luther King in Selma, and admitted in his opening song that he hoped someone would "pull a Kanye West" on the night.



Graham Moore made an inspirational speech as he accepted the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game, which he dedicated to the "kid out there who feels like she doesn't fit in anywhere", while Reese Witherspoon spoke out about one of the hot topics from this year's awards season – sexism on the red carpet.



Click on the photo for gallery of quotes