James and Ola Jordan revealed as HELLO!'s Strictly Come Dancing columnists The couple join Shirley Ballas as a columnist

Say HELLO! to your new Strictly Come Dancing columnists, James and Ola Jordan. The couple, who both starred on the BBC ballroom dance show, shared their excitement in our exclusive video. "This year, myself and Ola are so excited to be HELLO!'s new columnists for Strictly Come Dancing," said James. Teasing what to expect, Ola added: "We often have really different opinions so expect a lot of disagreements."

James interjected: "I'm right though," to which Ola replied: "No, no, no, you're not, I'm right." "Of course, she's always right," James admitted. "Always," Ola agreed. The couple's blog will be published online every Sunday.

James and Ola are HELLO!'s new columnists

They join Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, who is also a columnist for HELLO! this year. On Tuesday, Shirley said: "I'm so excited to be writing a column for HELLO! readers. I'll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from the studio, my thoughts on the show each week and what goes on behind the scenes."

The couple are also expecting their first child

This will be Shirley's third series of Strictly – she took over after former head judge Len Goodman left in 2016. This year's judging panel has a new look, too. While Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will be back in their seats, newcomer Motsi Mabuse, the sister of Strictly professional Oti, will take over from Dame Darcey Bussell, who quit in April.

James and Ola Jordan both previously starred on Strictly as professional dancers. James was cast in the show from 2006 to 2013; his wife Ola started in the same year but quit the series in 2015. The couple also revealed some very joyous news in HELLO! magazine earlier this week – they are expecting their first child.

Shirley Ballas is also writing a column

"I still can't quite believe it," said Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in." Ola added: "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

James, 41, is delighted at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

