Former Strictly pro James Jordan explains why Dancing On Ice win was so special The former Strictly star was crowned this year's Dancing On Ice champion

Although he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for eight series, James Jordan has never able to take home the coveted glitter ball trophy. However, on Sunday night, the professional dancer's luck changed after he was crowned this year's Dancing On Ice winner alongside his pro skating partner Alexandra Schauman. Making sure he gave special recognition to Alex, James took to Instagram to share a snapshot of one his "favourite" moments from the final. "I never won as a pro on Strictly but was over the moon I could help @alex_lukaszwin on @dancingonice," he said. "She should be very proud of herself."

The post comes after James thanked all his fans for their continued support over the past few months. "THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!! I can't even begin to tell you how much last night meant to myself and @alex_lukasz," he wrote. "To win @dancingonice has been one of the highlights of my life. I'm actually for once very proud of myself." The star continued: "The biggest win for me was all the support we have received throughout the show. Without your support and votes it would not have been possible, so I thank you again."

Acknowledging the cast and crew, James shared: "The whole DOI team were amazing. Also the support from the pros and celebs was totally overwhelming. What an amazing experience, made even better because of my pro @alex_lukaszwho is a superstar!" And most importantly, James also thanked his wife, fellow Strictly star Ola Jordan. "I now need to rest my body a bit and now support @olajordan in her judging adventures on Dancing With The Stars in Poland. The only downside of the show was I hardly saw Ola," he said, later concluding: "I still can’t believe what just happened! Love you all."

James, 40, had been the favourite to win the ITV series since early on. At the start, he was forced to defend his decision to take part as it was suggested he had an "unfair advantage" over his fellow Dancing On Ice competitors. During his time on Strictly, from 2006-2013, James became famous for hitting back at judges over any criticism. He danced with the likes of Zoe Lucker, Alex Jones, Denise Van Outen and Vanessa Feltz. Since his time on the BBC show, James made it through to the final of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and took part in the celebrity version of Pointless.

