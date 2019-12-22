This Christmas will be all the more magical for Ola and James Jordan. The Strictly stars are expecting their first child together after a three-year fertility struggle – a baby girl. The happy couple, who have been married since 2003, first announced their pregnancy in September as they took part in a photoshoot and interview in HELLO!. Ola and James have long been favourites with our readers, and their joyous news made their exclusive one of our top-read stories of 2019. To celebrate their happy news, we take a look back at the moment Ola and James shared their pregnancy with the world…

Ola and James Jordan announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO!

"I still can't quite believe it," said Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in."

Speaking to HELLO! just days after their 12-week scan, the couple revealed that their baby – due in March – is already following in their footsteps. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," said 37-year-old Ola. James, meanwhile, shared his excitement at becoming a first-time dad. "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice," the 41-year-old said. "But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

The happy couple recently revealed that are expecting a baby girl

The dancers also revealed that they want to take time out of their busy work schedules to enjoy time with their newborn. "I have a few jobs in the pipeline but I do want to take some time off to be with the baby when it arrives. I didn't wait all this time not to enjoy it!" Ola shared. James agreed: "We have some filming with Channel 5 coming up and then we have a panto in Redhill which we are both so excited about, then I will definitely take a bit of time off to be with Ola and the baby if I can."

After nearly three years of failed attempts, doctors had told them a natural pregnancy might never happen; so it is thanks to IVF that their dream is coming true. "When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It's not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them," James said. "I'm so glad I get to see her become a mum because it's all she's ever really wanted. To me, she was the best dancer in the world. Now she will be, without doubt, the best mum."

Ola and James have been married for more than 15 years

In February this year, the professional dancers opened their hearts to HELLO! about their struggles to start a family. In the candid interview, the couple revealed that they had been trying to conceive for two years – with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," explained Ola. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That's the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that."

At the time, they also revealed their plans to undergo IVF to fulfill their long-held wish. "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life," shared James. "When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn't conceive straight away. After consultations we've realised we are one of the lucky ones and that, with help, hopefully one day we can realise our baby dreams."

On the constant questions about starting a family, James remarked: "We know when people ask us about it, that it's coming from a good place, and we understand people want us to have baby Jordans but each time we get asked about it, it cuts like a knife." Their struggles to conceive would have put any marriage under strain, but Ola explained: "We are a very close couple and always have been, but going through this has made us stronger than ever."