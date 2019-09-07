Strictly's Emma Thynn on collaborating with costume team for gorgeous show outfits 'The costume team is incredible'

Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn looked absolutely stunning during Strictly's official launch on Saturday. The chef wore a gorgeous pink frock adorned with multi-coloured flowers and layers and layers of petticoats! The beautiful look of course came courtesy of the show's brilliantly talented wardrobe department, who Emma is thrilled to be able to collaborate with on future looks.

"The costume team is incredible! They work so hard and so fast, they produce so much. The first costume we got for the launch red carpet, everyone was so happy in what they were given," she told HELLO! and other reporters ahead of Saturday's show. But while Emma has some input into what she will wear week after week, she also trusts the stylists' very capable hands. She added: "I think it is collaborative to a point, but I trust them, they know what will move well. They're beautifully made but they're also technical costumes so I'll leave it to the experts and enjoy everything they put me in! They're so impressive."

Emma looked gorgeous at the Strictly launch

Last month, Strictly dressmaker Theresa Hewlett gave fans a sneak peek at the back stage preparations. Theresa uploaded a snapshot on Twitter showing some of the mannequins she uses to fit the costumes. "Late night company… this year's @bbcstrictly celebrity mannequins are peppermint… not my fave colour but we can easily mark it up clearly," she captioned the photograph. Clearly visible in the image are the mannequins assigned to Alex Scott, Anneka Rice and Emma Barton, while those belonging to dancer Karen Hauer and new judge Oti Mabuse are also visible.

Secrets have been revealed

Last year, costume designer Vicky Gill revealed that many of the outfits worn by the male contestants and professionals feature an all-in-one design, with a shirt sewn into a pair of pants. "Well on shirts and things like that we're always putting them onto pants so you step into a onesie which is always a bit of a surprise," Vicky said. But there's a logical reason for the design – it stops costumes looking messy. Vicky added: "The thing is for your lines, for your positions you just don’t need any distractions do you?" You don't want shirts coming out and feeling it up into your jacket, you just need to be smooth and comfortable."

