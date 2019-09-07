Alex Scott reveals huge problem she's facing on Strictly Come Dancing Will this hinder her dancing ability?

There's no doubt that Strictly Come Dancing is a full-throttle experience – not only are you dancing, hopefully, every Saturday night, but you also have to put in hours of rehearsals during the week! Some may also find the challenge of mastering a Foxtrot or Jive in a pair of heels daunting – and we don't blame them.

One particular celeb who's worried about just that is former footballer Alex Scott. The 34-year-old admitted that years of playing the sport has wreaked havoc on her ankles, which means walking, let alone dancing, in heels particularly difficult.

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists ahead of Saturday's launch show about her biggest concern appearing in the competition, Alex revealed: "I'm the bookie's favourite. I know that because my friends keep messaging me and I'm like, 'Got to ignore that.' My worry is that I'm not good in heels. I have a lot of injuries as a footballer so my ankles don't like being in a flex position so I think that's my main worry going into the show. Your partner wants you to be in shoes all the time, but I just can't!" She added: "But apart from that it's a show I've wanted to be in, I'm like a kid at Christmas!"

Alex also admitted that since her retirement from the game, her fitness level is more red card than World Cup worthy, which could also prove a challenge for her. "I'm retired from football and have been out of the game for over a year – so I think my fitness has taken a hit. I’ve not trained a lot this year. I’ve got out of the routine. I think it’ll be challenging to get that back up and to be committed to sport again."

The sports pundit was the 12th celebrity announced to take part in this year's Strictly. Sharing her excitement last month, she said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It's the show I've always wanted to do and I can't believe I'm finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time... The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!"

