Did Strictly's Saffron Baker just confirm Neil Jones has a partner this year?

The question on everyone's lips this year has been, will Neil Jones finally get a partner on Strictly Come Dancing? And it seems celebrity contestant Saffron Barker has hinted that it could be a possibility, after she said she'd love to be paired up with him! Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, social media star Saffron said: "I can't see myself being with one of the taller guys – I'm 5'2 so I'm really short. I think I'd get AJ, or Kevin or Neil. To be honest, any of them I'd be so happy about!"

Neil, who joined the BBC dance show in 2016, can usually be found performing in Strictly's group numbers, standing in for fellow pros and entertaining viewers on spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two. Despite his recent split from wife Katya Jones, the future is looking bright for Neil, who announced he will be touring with his own show next year.

Rumours have suggested YouTube sensation Saffron is likely to be paired with AJ Pritchard, after the professional dancer revealed he would like to dance with Saffron. Speaking on The One Show, the dancer said: "I think Saffron … we can make it to the final. There it is. I've thrown it out there."

But while the YouTube beauty admits this may be wishful thinking, she told us she would also love to dance with AJ under the glitterball. "I think that's just a guess on our height because I'm the smallest girl and he's the smallest guy. We do get along and I'd love to have him," she said.

While celebrity contestants already know which of the professionals they'll be paired with in this year's series, viewers will have to wait until the big reveal on Saturday 7 September to find out who will be paired up with who on the first live show of the series.

