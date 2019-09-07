Strictly's Karim Zeroual reveals one of the main reasons he joined the show – and it might surprise you! The CBBC presenter is very excited for this…

There's one thing we can always expect from Strictly – no, not the so-called 'curse' – the glitz and glamour! Some celebrities who sign up for the competition dread squeezing into sequinned ensembles or the weekly spray tans, but there's one celeb who can't wait to let the wardrobe department get their hands on him – Karim Zeroual. The CBBC presenter has even confessed that getting the chance to be "Strictlified" is one of the main reasons he agreed to take part in the show!

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at the 2019 launch, the 25-year-old gushed about the chance to dress-up each week: "That is something I'm well excited for! It's one of the reasons I joined up, I have no inhibitions and love messing about and trying new things. The widest of flares, the Cuban heels, the tan, bring it on! It would be boring if you didn't get a flamboyant costume!" We couldn't agree more, Karim.

Karim at the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

The kids TV presenter and former actor has made no secret of his desire to undergo a complete Strictly transformation. When Karim was announced as the seventh celebrity taking part in this year's series, he said: "To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself…! I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find! The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!!"

Karim has been a CBBC presenter since 2014, presenting directly from the CBBC HQ as well as numerous other titles, including BBC Young Dancer and Wimbledon Live. He starred in a number of TV shows, before turning to television presenting.

His most notable work is in the children’s series The Sparticle Mystery, where he played Sadiq from 2011 to 2015. Also, he has had small roles in programmes like Da Vinci’s Demons, in which he portrayed a thief in 2014. Karim even had a small role in EastEnders in 2006.

