Find out who will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series four Excited doesn't cut it

It's finally official! Gillian Anderson will be playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season four. The announcement was made on the series' official Twitter page in a post that said: "Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production."

Beneath the tweet was a headshot of Gillian, and a statement from the actress herself. Gillian said: "I am so excited to be joining The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman. Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

The announcement was made on Saturday

Needless to say, fans were quick to celebrate the news. One replied: "Finally we get confirmation! Can’t wait to see how you tackle Thatcher. I get that she is controversial and for good reason. But the fact is, she existed, was the Prime Minister and a part of history. A complex character like this brings a unique challenge to actors and I know Gillian will attack it with skill." Another added: "Oh my god! Another superb actress added to the cast. Season three isn't even out yet but I'm so excited for season four already!"

Gillian had been long tipped to play the Iron Lady, but we're so excited to have the news finally confirmed. In August, Netflix confirmed that season three of the hugely popular show would be returning on Sunday 17 November. The series, which focuses on the life of the Queen, will return with Olivia Colman taking over the main role from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip.

It's been rumoured that Gillan will play the role for some time

Mark it in your calendars!

