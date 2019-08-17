Olivia Colman to play 'femme fatal' in an episode of The Simpsons We didn't see this coming!

She's flying high in her career after winning a Best Actress Oscar in February, but Olivia Colman has taken an unexpected turn after signing up to star in one of TV's longest-running shows – The Simpsons! That's right, Olivia is branching into animation and will lend her voice to a "femme fatal" who only has eyes for the one-and-only Homer Simpson. Her guest-starring role has been lauded as "one of the best guest appearances in Simpson's history", and considering the long list of celebrity cameos that have appeared before her, that is no easy feat.

The actress' role in the American sitcom's 31st series was announced on Twitter by the show's executive producer James L. Brooks on Friday. He excitedly wrote: "Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpson's history. No kidding, I am flying. Olivia Coleman playing the most down-home femme fatal ever who attracts every man she's ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson." How amazing does this sound?

Will Homer be seduced by Olivia's character?

But Olivia is not the only big-name show bosses have brought on board – although it seems the others have a lot to live up to judging by James' reaction to Olivia. John Legend, Chrissy Teigan, and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa are all set to make an appearance. "He is the celebrity that shows up and talks about this legend of this saint who was ground up and martyred and became the origin of modern-day pistachio ice cream." Producer Al Jean said of Jason's cameo. "He tells this very gruesome story – and then Patty and Selma want him to sign their boobs and he runs away."

Olivia won a Best Actress Oscar for The Favourite

Aside from seducing Homer Simpson, Olivia has been busy portraying Queen Elizabeth in hit Netflix show The Crown, taking over from Claire Foy, which she recently revealed was "horrendous". She said: "Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment."

