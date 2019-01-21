The Crown has cast this star to play Margaret Thatcher We love this casting!

The Crown has found their Margaret Thatcher! The producers of the lavish Netflix period drama have cast The X-Files actress Gillian Anderson, according to The Sunday Times. Although the third series is yet to be released, plans for the series after has already commenced. It has been reported that Gillian will take on the role of the former Conservative prime minister, and that filming for the fourth instalment will commence in summer. The British-American actress will join Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies when the series reaches the late seventies.

Gillian Anderson is set to star in The Crown

It's believed that Gillian won't appear until the fourth season to play the iconic politician, who ran as Britain's PM from 1979 to 1990. Meanwhile, the third series is set to be released later this year, with Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennell taking on the roles of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall during the early stages of their romance. Actress Olivia has taken on the role of the Queen and Outlander actor Tobias will play Prince Philip, while Helena is the new Princess Margaret. Ben Daniel has taken over from Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon. Vera Drake star Marion Bailey has also been confirmed to play the Queen Mother.

Broadchurch star Olivia has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, which sees her taking over from Claire Foy. She told the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius - she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire returned the compliment in an interview with HELLO! saying of her successor: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for Olivia, she answered: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

