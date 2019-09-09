Strictly star Emma Barton reveals why she cried during dance rehearsals Emma is best known for playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing is back and fans can't wait to watch all the new celebrities and their dance partners showcase their moves. And the experience has been particularly poignant for EastEnders actress Emma Barton, who has admitted to feeling overwhelmed with emotion during her first day in rehearsals. Talking to former Strictly star Joe Sugg and producer Kim Winston on the Strictly Come Dancing podcast on Saturday, Emma said: "I must say, we came and did a little quick rehearsals earlier and I started crying. I was so overwhelmed by watching the whole thing, I was like 'I'm doing Strictly Come Dancing.'"

Strictly star Emma Barton revealed why she cried during rehearsals

Emma had been talking to Joe and Kim just before the first show – which was filmed in advance and aired on Saturday, and added: "There's the pro dancers, legs there and everywhere giving it all they've got, and then Kylie [Minogue] comes on and I just started crying! I was so overwhelmed." The star is no doubt going to be feeling, even more, overwhelmed on Monday as the stars and their professional dance partners have gone to train for the first time together in preparation for their debut dance.

Emma Barton has been partnered with Anton du Beke

Emma has been partnered with Strictly veteran Anton du Beke, who couldn't hide his excitement at being paired with the star. Having been given many of the older celebrity contestants during his time on the show, the longest-serving professional jumped for joy when he was told the news. The elated star said: "So this is what it feels like. Oh book me in till Christmas." In response, Emma said: "I'm over the moon. My mum is going to be so happy." As the pair went to meet host Claudia Winkleman, Anton then apologised for any offence he had caused his past partners, who include Susannah Constantine and Ruth Langsford. "I apologise," he said. "I know it seems a bit sort of over reaction, but if you've been through what I've been through, I can't begin to tell you." Claudia then said: "Well let's leave it there because they might all have televisions."

Anton is indeed in luck by having Emma as his partner. The star is no stranger to dancing and has starred in the stage version of Chicago, playing Roxy Hart. During an interview on The One Show after her Strictly signing had been revealed, she said: "I'm the biggest fan, it is sort of weird cause now I'm not going to be able to sit at home and watch it." She also opened up about her delight at getting the call confirming her place on the show. "I was over the moon," she said. "You have a lot of rehearsals and I haven't done theatre in a lot of years so I'm going to wing it."

