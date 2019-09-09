Kourtney Kardashian reveals shocking head injury caused by having a high ponytail Talk about suffering for beauty!

Kourtney Kardashian is renowned for her timeless style and never puts a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing. But it seems that looking fabulous all the time does have a downside after all. The reality TV star showed a shocking head injury she had suffered as a result of having such a tight high ponytail at a red carpet event. In the trailer season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday night on E!, Kim spotted Kourtney's injury while they were chatting in the living room. "Kourtney you have a really big spot on the top of your head, look down" she said. "Oh my god, I am afraid for your life."

Kourtney Kardashian suffered a head injury after having such a high ponytail

The mum-of-three answered: "It's a hole in my head. I swear it's from my ponytail, it was so tight I have a bump on my head." Kim then told her sister: "Kourtney, your bald. You need to go to the hospital right now," to which Kourtney replied: "I'm not going to the hospital!" The new series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians promises plenty of drama from Kris Jenner and her daughters. While Rob Kardashian has opted out of appearing in the most recent series of the show, he has still been showing his support for the programme. On Sunday, the dad-of-one shared the trailer for the new series, along with the details of how fans can watch it.

Kim Kardashian was concerned for her sister after seeing the extent of her injury

As well as starring in her family's reality show, Kourtney has plenty of other projects on the go, including her new lifestyle brand Poosh. The venture has been going from strength to strength with new beauty collaborations, millions of social media followers and popular video content. Kourtney has also been able to balance working with looking after her three young children, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

Over the summer, the doting mum took her kids travelling around Europe and used the opportunity to upload new travel content on Poosh's website. After she was criticised for her choice of down-time by a social media follower in August after sharing holiday photos, Kourtney had the best response. The follower had written: "Kourtney this is why people say you don't work girl," she replied: "We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest… travel diary coming soon on @poosh."

