How Downton Abbey used the help of the royal family for the film

Downton Abbey actor Kevin Doyle has revealed the Queen's royal butlers were enlisted to advise the cast of the new film about how to behave around monarchs. The 59-year-old, who has reprised his role of footman Joseph Molesley in the movie, explained how two butlers from Buckingham Palace were sent to the set in Highclere Castle during filming. Speaking to the Standard Online, Kevin shared: "They were great. Alastair Bruce, who is the historical adviser on this, he has the bible really in terms of etiquette and how people behaved.

Kevin Doyle plays footman Molesley in Downton Abbey

"Throughout the TV show he was always there for us. Any questions we had he was always there to answer." He added: "But there were a couple of days which he was not available, so he sent a couple of his friends, who happened to be part of the Royal household. It was amazing." Downton Abbey the movie, which is a continuation of the ITV period drama, centres on a visit from the royal family. The film takes place in 1927, two years from where the TV series left off.

The Crawley family and their army of loyal maids, butlers and cooks are thrown into disarray by the impending arrival of King George V and Queen Mary. For the most extravagant scenes, producers used 100 horses, 80 soldiers and six-gun carriages from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Writer Julian Fellowes had said the idea for the film came from a true story about the King and Queen Mary visiting South Yorkshire in 1912.

Meanwhile, Lesley Nicol - who stars as cook Mrs Patmore - revealed her own surprising royal connection - she knows the Duchess of Cornwall! The 66-year-old actress spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the movie's premiere in London on Monday. Asked which member of the royal family she would like to have over dinner, the actress replied: "Camilla's nice, she and I are on the same charity together, Medical Detection Dogs, and I've met her a couple of times and she's really lovely so I'd love her to come over."

