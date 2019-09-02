This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to do live show from Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle Exciting news for Downton Abbey fans!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to host a very special episode of This Morning from the set of one of ITV's most beloved period dramas - Downton Abbey. The cast and crew will head to Highclere Castle to film the special ahead of the movie's highly-anticipated release on 12 September. "It's no secret that I'm a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers," Holly said in a statement. "So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will film one episode of This Morning at Downton Abbey

Her co-host, Phillip, added: "Just like Holly, I'm a Downton Abbey superfan so I can't wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all it's stunning glory. Surely Carson won't mind!" The TV duo will explore the castle and historic grounds, with some of the show's stars joining in. It has been reported that Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson, Michael Fox [Andrew Parker] and newcomer Tuppence Middleton [Lucy Smith] will all make an appearance.

Exclusive: Lady Carnarvon invites HELLO! inside Downton Abbey

It's been four years since the final episode of Downton Abbey last aired on ITV. The upcoming film is set to follow some of the main characters as they try to keep afloat following the announcement of a royal visit. Over its six seasons, the series garnered three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys.

WATCH: Downton Abbey's first full-length trailer

Last year, actor Hugh Bonneville - who plays Lord Grantham - discussed his excitement over the film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

Watch This Morning live from Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle on Thursday 12th September from 10.30am on ITV