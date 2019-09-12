Strictly's It Takes Two announces unexpected change ahead of launch It Takes Two will be different this year

We might have all of the details about the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, ;but what about it's popular spin-off show, It Takes Two? The sideshow to the BBC dance competition, which is hosted by Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal and discusses all things Strictly, will return on 23 September. However, unlike previously series, the show will air on BBC One at 5.15pm for the first two weeks before returning to BBC Two, where is usually airs, from 7 October - so make sure you have the right channel ready!

It Takes Two will air on BBC One

This will be Rylan's first year hosting the show, and he announced the exciting news back in April, saying: "Surprise. So excited to finally say I'm thrilled to be joining Team @bbcstrictly and can't wait to get my big old teeth stuck into hosting #ItTakesTwo alongside the gorgeous @zoetheball." He added: "Thanks for trusting me with another one of your babies! Can't wait to get going! #DaDaDaDaDaDaDaaaaaa." Stars of the show immediately sent Ryan congratulatory messages, with professional dancer Katya Jones writing: "This is everything!!!!!!! I can't wait." AJ Pritchard simply added: "Congratulations."

Zoe Ball will present with Rylan Clark-Neal

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing has already had to deal with a huge challenge to the show after Jamie Laing, who was partnered with Oti Mabuse, injured his foot during the launch show and was forced to drop out of the series. He was quickly replaced by Kelvin Fletcher, who has been training tirelessly to catch up with the other contestants who began their training in August. Chatting on Instagram about working with Oti, he said: "The warm up this morning, I was tired after the warm up. We hadn't even started dancing and I was like, 'I can't go anymore'. Well a stretch, whatever it was, I was shattered. That's one thing I need to work on, my flexibility. I'm not mobile enough, am I?"

