Catherine Tyldesley reveals surprising gift her mum bought Strictly partner Johannes Radebe The Strictly pro is already part of the family

They're on day three of training but Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe has already been welcomed into Catherine Tyldesley's family with open arms. The pro dancer and his celebrity partner appear to be getting on extremely well after they were paired up during the launch show – and it seems Catherine's mum has taken a shine to the South African dancer too!

Sharing a glimpse into their rehearsals on Instagram, the former Coronation Street actress revealed that her mum has already showered Johannes with gifts – specifically a rather spectacular 'Strictlified' mug. Showing off the gold glittery mug to the camera, which says Cup of Cha Cha Cha', Catherine can be heard asking Johannes: "What have we got here Johannes?" To which he replies: "My babe, this is a present from your mum, you were like 'how camp are these' and I love them! They're gorgeous, mummy thank you!" Catherine captioned the sweet clip: "When your mum buys gifts for your partner! Cheers mum! God bless our Janet."

What a cute gift

MORE: Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley reveals sweet advice Gemma Atkinson gave her

Following the announcement that Catherine was getting Johannes as a partner, she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about the first thing that went through her head when she heard the news. Catherine admitted that she was "absolutely thrilled to bits," adding: "Not only is he a phenomenal dancer and performer, he is held in the highest regard by all the other dancers and all the crew – and that speaks volumes. We got on from day one. So I couldn't have been any happier."

The pair are getting along famously already

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley reveals that her husband is being teased over the dreaded Strictly curse

The 35-year-old also spoke about their blossoming friendship, she added: "We get on like a house on fire. From start to finish we did nothing but laugh. We're already getting into trouble for laughing. I'm really looking forward to getting to know him more and spending more time with him." It sounds like a match made in heaven!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.