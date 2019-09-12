Strictly shock: Jamie Laing reveals Oti Mabuse had no sympathy for his accident! The Made In Chelsea star was forced out of the competition

Jamie Laing has spoken in detail about the foot injury that forced him out of Strictly Come Dancing - revealing his dance pro partner was initially not sympathetic at all! The Made in Chelsea star recalled the moment the incident took place while appearing on This Morning, and revealed his pro partner Oti Mabuse's immediate reaction. Jamie, 30, explained that he already suffered with a foot disorder called Plantar Fasciitis, which was further aggravated when he was training for the launch show’s first dance number. "The ligament got inflamed and it cooled down a bit, so it was fine," he shared. "Did all the training, we were totally good… I honestly thought I was Billy Elliott!

Jamie Laing was forced out of Strictly after injuring his foot

"Came to the day [of the dance], and it started to hurt a little bit, but I think it was fine. We warmed up, totally fine. And, as sod's law would have it, I jump up and slide at the very beginning of this dance we've been practising for three and a bit weeks. And I slide into the wonderful Oti, who I also found out was my partner at the time, and as I popped up in the air like a jack-in-the-box, it felt like someone had hit me on the back with a belt, there was a popping in my foot, and it's like stepping on glass," Jamie revealed.

"I grabbed Oti and said, 'Oti, something's just happened in my foot'. And she just went, 'Dance!'" With both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield expressing their surprise at Oti's reaction, Jamie explained: "With those dancer, they [the professionals] go through pain and struggles the whole time the show must go on. And being British, you just smile and go through the entire thing."

He has been replaced by Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher

Jamie, who is now facing eight weeks of recovery, admitted he cried when he was told he could no longer compete in the BBC dance show. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor," he said when the news was announced last week. "I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest." Kevin Clifton was among those to send a sympathetic message to the star, writing on Twitter: "Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK. Maybe come back next year x."

Jamie has been replaced on the show by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and he was quick to congratulate the soap star. "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year," Jamie wrote. "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time.”