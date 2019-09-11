Strictly stars Emma and Anton reveal how their first rehearsal went Could the EastEnders actress lift the glitterball trophy?

As the Strictly Come Dancing live shows draw closer, rehearsals have begun – and some celebrities are already piquing viewers' interest in how things are going. EastEnders actress Emma Barton and her professional partner Anton du Beke took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video that shared how their first rehearsal had gone – and it sounds like Emma might be a contender!

Emma joined the cast of EastEnders in 2005

The short clip showed a close-up of Emma and Anton's faces looking at the camera. "Hi chaps!" Emma said as Anton came into view laughing. "Day one done," she beamed. "Amazing," Anton said. "So, so very exciting. My feet are pounding though," Emma added. After some banter about her "dogs barking," Emma went on to say what a fun time they're had. "It has been brilliant, I've laughed all day," she said.

She then gestured to Anton and said, "And you've laughed, but in a good way, not at me. Just laughing, lots of humour and you've taught me the whole of the routine." Anton confirmed this impressive achievement, saying: "You've knocked off the routine. I couldn't be more delighted."

Emma and Anton had their first rehearsal on Wednesday

No one could begrudge the pair a little reward after all that work, and it turned out that the pair planned a tasty treat after finishing their rehearsal. "So, we're going to have a nice cup of tea and a slice of cake now," Emma grinned. "A blueberry muffin, why not!" her partner agreed. Emma's followers were just as excited as the couple, commenting: "So happy it's all going well. Can't wait till the live show," and "Absolutely love you two already," while Gaby Roslin simply posted three hands up emojis and a kiss emoji.

Anton is one of the original dancers from the first series of the show, which started in 2004. His past partners include Kate Garraway, Ann Widdecombe, and Ruth Langsford, but he has yet to lift the trophy. Viewers have been rooting for him to be paired with a celebrity who has the potential to win the show, so is it possible his time has come at last? Roll on the first live show on 21 September, when he and Emma can show us their moves…

