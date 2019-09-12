Peter Crouch reveals wife Abbey Clancy told him not to do Strictly - find out why Abbey Clancy won Strictly in 2013

Peter Crouch has revealed he turned down the opportunity to appear on Strictly Come Dancing on more than one occasion - and it's thanks to his wife, 2013 winner Abbey Clancy. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the 38-year-old retired footballer confessed his wife isn't a huge fan of his dance moves. "It's on her [Abbey's] advice because she's seen me dance," he shared. "I enjoy dancing but I'm not as technical as Abbey was."

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have been married since 2011

Peter, who has been married to the model since 2011, also admitted that the couple are very competitive, meaning he would find it hard to emulate her victory. "We would probably be quite competitive, because she won the show," he explained. "I would not like to come second to her." He added: "I've had offers obviously with what happened with the podcast and the book and others. I dipped my toe in because I'm 38, my football isn't going to last forever so I was trying other things. I did my coaching badges and I started doing media kind of work, and yeah I do get offered things but I've turned down a lot."

Earlier this year, Peter and Abbey became parents for the fourth time to a little boy called Jack. "Obviously having my fourth kid I need to get out of the house as much as possible," the footballer joked. "It's a lot of work at home..." The couple are also parents to Sophia, Liberty and Johnny. Jack was born on 3 June, and the happy parents announced the news on Instagram, sharing several pictures of their bundle of joy the following day. "Welcome to the world darling boy, born 3rd of June 3:44pm weighing 7lb.5. Now home safe and sound x," proud mum Abbey wrote.

Peter took to Twitter and joked: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well." He later added: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat."

