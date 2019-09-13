Has Netflix accidentally revealed End of the F- World and The Witcher release dates? We can't wait for these upcoming Netflix shows to be released!

Whoops! Netflix has hyped up fans after revealing how many sleeps were left until some much-anticipated shows, including the hugely popular End of the F- World and Henry Cavill's new fantasy series, The Witcher. However, the tweet was clearly premature as it was soon deleted after being posted – but not before eagle-eyed fans managed to grab screenshots of the exciting airdates!

Netflix deleted the post shortly afterwards

According to the now-deleted tweet, The Witcher will land on Netflix on December 17, while End of the F- World is set to be released on 5 November (though may air on Channel 4 ahead of Netflix). The tweet also revealed that the popular show You, which follows a stalker named Joe as he becomes obsessed with his victim, a young woman called Beck, will return on 30 December. Of course, these dates are subject to change – but we're excited to hear that shows are nearly on our screens!

End of the F- World is tipped to return in November

Chatting about how much he wanted to star in the adaptation of The Witcher, Henry Cavill previously told Entertainment Tonight: "When I heard they were making The Witcher, I obviously was incredibly excited, and I annoyed the living daylights out of my agents. I called them every day and said, 'Guys, now? Meeting now? How 'bout now?' And they eventually said, 'Look, they've brought on a showrunner, and we've called them, and they said, 'Look, we're not even close to that process yet,' and I kept on pushing, pushing, pushing, and eventually I think Netflix just got tired."

Henry Cavill will star in The Witcher

Speaking about adapting the book, he told IGN: "It's tough, there's always going to be someone… who will have a different idea – that's the beauty of adapting a book. Everyone has their own mental imagery of what a character looks like or how they behave or what they sound like."