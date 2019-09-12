Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice reveal the VERY unique dancing techniques they've been using The pair have been coupled up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly couple Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice revealed on Thursday that they've adopted some very strange dancing techniques, and we're struggling to get our heads around them.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Kevin asks his partner: "So what have we learned today?" Some of Anneka's answers might surprise you. The presenter replies: "Well there's the egg. There's the picking up a piece of old tissue that somehow got caught on your shoulder. Fat panda. That's weird, but anyway we know what we’re talking about. We don’t need to explain everything to everyone. We don't want to give all our secrets away."

Anneka reeled off the strange techniques during an Instagram video

She adds: "Scuffing the heels like a pony," and even speaks about a technique she refers to as "holding a balloon underwater". To conclude, Anneka tells viewers: "So you might see a dance and think it’s straightforward, but there's a lot going on mentally." Sounds like there really is!

MORE: Strictly's Anneka Rice reveals the relatable way partner Kevin Clifton deals with rehearsal stress

Peculiar dancing techniques aside, Kevin and Anneka have also discovered an excellent way to de-stress when rehearsals get a little hectic. On Wednesday, Anneka revealed that the Strictly rehearsal rooms are just above a café, and whenever Kevin needs to unwind he treats himself to a black coffee. In a video shared on her Instagram, Anneke said: "We're in a studio and the great thing is the café is just one floor down, so every time it gets a bit… whatever… Kevin goes down and has a black coffee."

Anneka and Kevin are partners on this year's Strictly

It has been reported that Kevin was unhappy with the producers' decision to pair him with Anneka, but both of them rubbished the reports on Tuesday with Anneka taking once again to Instagram. In the video Kevin insisted he is "very happy" and "very impressed" by his new partner.

MORE: Strictly pro dancers reveal the very FIRST question they ask celebrity partners

Speaking in a short video posted on Anneka's feed, the professional dancer says to the camera: "Very impressed, very happy." Anneka adds: "Kevin is still smiling, I love that so much. Honestly Kevin, that's almost the best day I've ever had in my entire life." Kevin, 36, continues to sing the Welsh presenter's praises, remarking: "Oh, listen to you, you were brilliant, you were amazing today."

We can't wait to see them perform together!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.