Ruth Langsford reveals when she will be returning to Loose Women The presenter has been busy with This Morning

Following her work commitments with This Morning this summer, Ruth Langsford has finally revealed when she will return to Loose Women. The TV presenter, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, took to her Instagram Stories for an impromptu Q&A session, where one follower asked about her return. Sharing the question, Ruth replied: "In a couple of weeks… have missed those ladies."

Over the summer period, Ruth and her husband filled in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa. However, last week, the beloved TV star made a brief appearance with her co-hosts as she celebrated Loose Women's 20th anniversary. In honour of the occasion, Loose Women's official Twitter page showed an old clip of Ruth appearing on the ITV programme with her baby son Jack for the very first time.

MORE: Ruth Langsford enjoys a spot of pampering with girly spa trip

Jack was born in 2002, and is Ruth's only child with her husband Eamonn. Ruth could be heard saying, "He's a big boy. He looks about 12 actually" before revealing that Jack weighed 8.4lb at birth, so "wasn't that big!" The panel quickly concluded that little Jack looked "just like his dad", with Ruth agreeing: "He does, doesn't he! Someone has got to!" Ruth was also asked at the time whether she felt motherhood had changed her. "Well, I don't think it's changed me as a person, but it's definitely changed my whole kind of perspective and outlook on life, completely," she replied. "I'm so emotional now, I cry at anything and everything."

MORE: Stacey Solomon details the favourite time of the day with baby Rex

Both Ruth and Eamonn have since opened up about their son, with the doting dad telling HELLO!: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.