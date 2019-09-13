Find out why Brad Pitt made the whole of the Ellen DeGeneres audience cry The Ad Astra star had a big surprise for the guests

Seeing Brad Pitt in the flesh is enough of a gift for most fans, but the audience of The Ellen DeGeneres Show were treated to an even bigger surprise when they watched his interview with Ellen. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was a guest on the show this week, but as the interview wrapped, Brad couldn't help express his disappointment.

"I appreciate you being here, thanks for being here," said Ellen. "It was a pleasure. In all honestly, I thought it was gonna be the 12 Days of Christmas giveaways show," said Brad. "That's why you were in the audience?" Ellen asked. "Yeah, bad intel," Brad replied. "I could always just give you stuff, you don't have to come along to the audience for a 12 Days show," said Ellen. "Oh…" said Brad.

Video: Brad surprises the Ellen DeGeneres audience

After a long pause, Ellen teased: "Well, I just feel like, if that's what you really want…" "Kinda," said Brad, smiling. "Alright, everybody's coming back for 12 Days of Christmas," said Ellen, turning to the audience with a big grin on her face. The hundreds of guests immediately broke into whoops and cheers, screaming the house down and jumping up in their seats. Brad celebrated by punching his fists into the air and shouting "Whoop!" as It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year played.

Brad spoke about his new film Ad Astra on the show. Photo Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The Hollywood star, 55, was on the show to promote his new film Ad Astra, in which he plays astronaut Major Roy McBride. Brad's character Roy travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing scientist father Clifford, played by Tommy Lee Jones. He soon uncovers secrets that threatens the survival of humans on Earth.

Speaking about his new film, which critics are calling one of Brad's finest performances, the Fight Club actor quipped: "Listen, you know what, if you love superhero movies, like save the universe, this is not that. This is the opposite!"

