Simon Cowell admits he and Amanda Holden overdid it with Botox

Simon Cowell usually receives a jibe or two about his ever-youthful appearance, but in a new interview, the Britain's Got Talent judge was able to poke fun at himself, admitting that he had too much Botox in his earlier years. Simon revealed that he cringes when he watches old clips of himself, and even made fun of his co-star Amanda Holden.

"I love watching 'the Botox years,'" Simon told the Mirror. "All of us are like, 'Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year… maybe a bit too much that year.' You know, the old clips of us are hysterical. Amanda's always like, 'What was I thinking?' I said, 'Well, I don't look a lot better.' I look all right now, but certain years it was like, 'Wow,' I don't know what was going on."

Simon said that he and Amanda laugh about the 'Botox years'

The media mogul was one of the first male TV stars to admit to having Botox, and reportedly gave his co-stars £350 Botox vouchers for Christmas. Amanda first had the wrinkle-freezing injections after filming Wild at Heart in South Africa. "Yes, I have had Botox. I was constantly frowning in the sun. I noticed crow's feet coming and that's when I had it," she said.

But Amanda quit Botox after giving birth to her daughter Hollie in January 2012. "Everybody knows that in the past, yes, I've talked about having Botox," she said. "I've not gone under the knife or had any injections. Since spending too much time in intensive care after nearly losing a baby, I've not gone under the knife or had any injections."

The media mogul has undergone a huge weight loss

The actress insisted that she relies on non-invasive anti-ageing beauty treatments. In 2014, she told the Daily Mirror: "I swear by a fortnightly collagen wave facial, where radio frequency and ultrasound waves heat up my skin to encourage it to produce new collagen. I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it's down to genetics. I'm up for anything, though nothing invasive."

