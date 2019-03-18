Fans react to bizarre Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio snap from upcoming film Where do we start with this first look snap?!

Fans have been anticipating the release of the latest Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and have finally been treated to a first look poster of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio! The film, which is set in LA in the late 1960s, stars the duo as fictitious pair Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth respectively, who are trying to make it in Hollywood at the time of the Manson family murders. It has been reported that the trailer will premiere later this week.

The new poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fans were quick to discuss the new image, with many hinting that the first look shot might have been doctored, and some even suggesting that Brad was photoshopped onto the poster. One person joked: "How nice of Madame Tussauds to lend out their Brad Pitt wax figure for this poster," while another added: "Starring Brad Pitt as Matthew McConnaughey and Leonardo DiCaprio as Brad Pitt." However, others were delighted at the poster, with one writing: "OMG. Can't wait for this. A Quentin Tarantino film." Another tweeted: "This is gonna be epic. Three of my favourites together."

The film has already shared a first look at Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, who was murdered while eight-and-a-half months pregnant along with four others at her home in August 1969. Speaking about the role, Margot told USA Today: "Tarantino is one of my bucket-list directors. As long as I can remember, I've been a huge Tarantino fan." Quentin has also previously spoken about the upcoming film, explaining: "I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

