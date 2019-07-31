Brad Pitt reveals one rule that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars had to follow Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie attended the UK premiere

On Tuesday evening, the stars of Quentin Tarantino's ninth film came together for the UK premiere, with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie taking the time to greet fans and talk about the long-awaited movie that is set in Los Angeles in 1969.

With some of the biggest names in Hollywood making appearances in the film, it seems unlikely that there were ever issues with professionalism on set. However, Brad Pitt revealed exclusively to HELLO! that there was one golden rule the cast members had to follow. "The whole experience with Quentin is pretty light, because most of the time we were telling stories, he's telling stories, we're telling stories and we do not interrupt a story for a take - we'll get to the take, but the story comes first!" he said.

Brad Pitt walked the white carpet alongside Leo and Margot

READ MORE: Celebrity men who look better with age: From George Clooney to Daniel Craig

Speaking to Sky News at the premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio admitted he actively chose to reunite with Tarantino for this movie: "I try my best to work with directors that I feel have something to say and have a great vision."

The film shares the story of Sharon Tate's murder

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry encourage fans to follow Leonardo DiCaprio for very important reason

Tarantino's first film that has not been released by Harvey Weinstein sees Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth played by Brad, struggle to accept the idea that their golden years in Hollywood have come to an end. Margot Robbie excels as Sharon Tate, sharing the true story of the pregnant actress who is murdered by the Manson family in the home she shares with director Roman Polanski.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.