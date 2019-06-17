Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals why she's fallen in love with Aljaz Skorjanec again Total #CoupleGoals!

As professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec work on some truly impressive projects together. Yet as Aljaž performed in the opening night of new touring production Here Come The Boys, Janette couldn't help but gush with pride at her husband's achievements.

Performing alongside his fellow Strictly professionals Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, the show was a roaring success, with Janette taking to Twitter to share her excitement. Having worked as a choreographer on the show, the American dancer posted videos of the company dancing to Can't Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake and the crowds cheering for Aljaž during the bows.

And as for my beautiful husband @AljazSkorjanec, I miss dancing w/ you but I could not be a happier wife watching you shine on that dance floor! I’ve fallen in love all over again! Love you Bučko! Yourself @pernicegiovann1 @gorkamarquez1 & the whole cast were INCREDIBLE! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FZ5EWiBgF5 — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) June 16, 2019

Janette paid a loving tribute to her husband Aljaz

Whooping along from the audience, Janette captioned the videos: "So incredibly proud of the show our team created! Loved to see everyone standing on their feet and joining along w/ the dancing!! Just so so happy! I miss dancing, but really enjoying having a different role." Turning her attention to her husband of two years, Janette wrote: "As for my beautiful husband @AljazSkorjanec, I miss dancing w/ you but I could not be a happier wife watching you shine on that dance floor! I've fallen in love all over again! Love you Bučko!"

It's a busy time for the Strictly boys, with Giovanni dating last year's runner-up Ashley Roberts while Gorka is expecting his first child with Gemma Atkinson. However, with a baby on the way, fans have been left worrying that Gorka may pull out of the 42-date tour when his child arrives. Ever the joker, Gemma addressed these comments, writing on Instagram: "To those messaging me, telling me when to go into labour so they can see Gork's show, I appreciate you want to see it. But please appreciate my baby will come when he or she is ready. Not when you want. Sorry!"

