This much-loved Strictly couple are missing from The Greatest Dancer reunion performance

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be excited to see that the show's cast are reuniting on fellow BBC dance show The Greatest Dancer on Saturday night – but may be sad to learn that one much-loved couple won't be performing. It's thought that Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec will be absent, sadly, since they haven't been seen in rehearsals for the show. Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Neil and Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima and Pasha Kovalev will all take to the stage with Oti Mabuse and the other The Greatest Dancer captains, however.

Janette and Aljaz are thought to be absent from Saturday's performance

Other Strictly favourites missing from the line-up are Karen and Kevin Clifton – Kevin is of course currently performing in musical Rock Of Ages, while Karen is thought to be taking a break. On Saturday afternoon, she posted a picture of her newly manicured nails to her Instagram Story, captioning it: "Self care".

Meanwhile, Aljaz and Janette were at The Ritz hotel celebrating Aljaz' birthday on Friday, while most of the Strictly gang were at rehearsals for their Saturday performance. Janette revealed on her own Instagram Story that she and her husband have a week's holiday before they start rehearsals for their own touring show, Remembering The Movies.

Saturday night's show will be Pasha Kovalev's first performance since announcing he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing to pursue other projects. The BBC posted a tweet on Wednesday which read: "Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly. Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You'll be sorely missed!" They later added: "We'd like to say a HUGE thank you to @PashaKovalev for being part of the #Strictly family for 8 wonderful series - you will be missed."

