Strictly Come Dancing judge wants Love Island stars to join dancing show

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that he would love some of the Love Island stars to join Strictly Come Dancing, breaking the show's unspoken rule of rarely including celebrities from reality TV shows. Chatting to The Sun at Big the Musical's opening night, he said: "I am glad that the BBC are doing that with people on YouTube because it is inclusive. These people have millions and millions of followers, and it is a brilliant thing to invite them into the Strictly bubble."

Craig wants Love Island stars on the show

He continued: "I don't know if Love Island stars will be on Strictly in the future, but I hope so. I think now that is the craze, YouTube and reality TV stars are coming to the forefront, I think you have to be prepared for that." Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, who is brothers with Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, previously opened up about potentially joining the series. Chatting to Metro, he said: "If it came up then, depending on the time, perhaps I wouldn’t say no to it. You know, dancing is something I love to do. It’s not a little hobby, it’s in my blood. My dad was a dancer, my brother is, I am. We’ve all done it so much and I wouldn’t say no to it. Perhaps if the opportunity came at the right time, [then] yes."

Curtis has said he'd like to do Strictly

He added things can get competitive with his brother, adding: "The fact that I’m working with my brother now, I’m going on tour with him next year, it’s a dream come true. We are rivals in our dancing, and we are very, very competitive against each other. But we always have each other’s back, we’ll always protect each other, and we do love each other."