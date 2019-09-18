Strictly announce first songs the couples will dance to on Saturday We just can't wait to watch the Strictly pros and their new celebrity partners take to the famous dance floor

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Saturday night - and we can't wait! On Wednesday, the full list of songs and dances that each couple will be dancing to was revealed. For the past two weeks, the pros have been putting their new celebrity partners in their paces as they learn their first routines. Fans have been able to have access-all-areas inside the dance studios as the Strictly Instagram account has been keeping them up to date with their progress. Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice look like they are having a great time, and the pro was even given a 'good luck' balloon from his new partner on the first day of training, much to their fans delight. Anton du Beke, meanwhile, has been thrilled with partner Emma Barton's progress, and said that it couldn't have gone any better. See below for the full list of couples and the song they will be dancing to.

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

Anneka and Kevin will be dancing the Cha Cha Cha on Saturday to Gloria by Laura Branigan. Although Anneka has admitted that she isn't a natural dancer, Kevin seems to have found a fun way to teach the TV presenter, and fans can't wait to watch her show off her new moves.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Alex and Neil will dance to I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra. This is Neil's first time dancing with a celebrity partner on the main show and they will be christening the dance floor by dancing the Quickstep.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Coronation Street actress Catherine is dancing with Johannes - and they are getting on like a house on fire! The pair will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher.

Will the couples manage to win over the approval of the judges?

David James and Nadiya Bychkova

David and Nadiya will be starting their Strictly journey by dancing the Foxtrot to a very apt song! The goalkeeper is no doubt happy that they will dance to Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds.

Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton

Chris and Karen have been working hard in training and will be showcasing their moves on Saturday to Juice by Lizzo while dancing the Cha Cha Cha.

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

DJ Dev and Dianne have been given the Foxtrot to dance to in week one of the competition, and will be dancing to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec

Emma and Aljaz will be dancing the Cha Cha Cha to She's a Lady by Tom Jones for their first dance on Saturday night.

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke

Emma and Anton will have fans up dancing on Saturday when they take to the dance floor to do the Jive to Abba classic Honey Honey.

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

James and Luba will be showing off their moves by dancing the Tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Karim and Amy will be dancing on Saturday night's show to If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes, while doing the Cha Cha Cha.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Kelvin has stepped in at the last minute to replace Jamie Laing after he suffered an injury - and despite the short notice, it looks like the former Emmerdale star has already proved his dance abilities to teacher Oti. The pair will be dancing the Samba on Saturday to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Michelle and Giovanni will be doing the Cha Cha Cha to So Emotional by Whitney Houston on Saturday evening.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

Mike and Katya look like they are having a lot of fun practicing the Jive from their dance studio videos, and on Saturday they will be taking to the floor to Do You Love Me by The Countours.

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Saffron and AJ will be doing the Tango to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor as they enter week one of the dance competition.

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Will and Janette have been practicing the Quickstep all week to Pencil Full of Lead by Paulo Nutini in the hope to win over the judges' approval on Saturday night.

