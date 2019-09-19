Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Kevin Clifton's partner being punishment for Stacey Dooley romance Craig Revel Horwood praised Kevin Clifton's skills as a teacher

Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about the reports that Kevin Clifton and his 2019 Strictly Come Dancing partner, Anneka Rice, denying that it was a "punishment" for last year's Glitter Ball winner. Chatting to the Mirror at the Big the Musical premiere, he explained: "I don’t think it was a punishment. He is probably the only one who is going to get Anneka to round two. I hope he is going to wave his magic wand like he did with Stacey."

Kevin and Stacey have been dating since the end of the 2018 series

He also opened up about the professional dancer's relationship with Stacey Dooley, who won the show with him in 2018. "Kevin is having a lovely relationship with Stacey," he said. "They really love each other and I think it is fantastic. It is the Strictly blessing rather than the curse. It is not a curse when two people get together."

Craig apologised for his comments towards Kevin and Stacey at the launch

Craig recently apologised after making a jibe to the pair during the launch show, claiming Stacey's win was down to their blossoming romance. Shortly after Craig's comments came to light, he issued an apology to The Sun, which read: "I'm deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show. I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgment that I very much regret." Kevin responded to the situation with an inspiring quote on his Instagram feed. Taken from Spiritual Goal, the dancer shared some words of wisdom attributed to Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. "I'm at the stage in my life where I keep myself out of arguments," it read. "Even if you tell me 1+1=5, you are absolutely correct, enjoy."

