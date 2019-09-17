Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares exciting update about Saffron Barker's rehearsals The Strictly Come Dancing stars have reached a very important milestone

AJ Pritchard has revealed that he had the best rehearsal of the Strictly season so far on Tuesday. The dancer shared a video on Instagram Stories, and in it he and partner Saffron Barker could be seen getting ready to leave the studio after a hard morning's work. AJ confirms: "Today was the best training day so far [stutters]! I can't even get my words out because it was that good." Saffron can then be heard exclaiming: "Yay!" and AJ asks her: "Are you ready to tango?"

After wrapping up rehearsals, AJ no doubt heads back to his plush pad to relax. Earlier in September, the pro dancer gave his fans a peek into his newly kitted out home – and it sure looks amazing. Sharing a video on Instagram of his beautiful, neutrally-toned casa the 24-year-old star revealed that his grey leather reclining armchair is his "favourite thing" in the apartment, and it looks like the perfect place to unwind after a hard day in the studio. Speaking about the rest of his black, white and grey furniture, the Strictly pro added: "It all feels like it encompasses in a calm serenity."

AJ shared the milestone on Instagram Stories

As for Saffron, she's no doubt feeling the pressure as rehearsals heat up. Last year, fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg made it all the way to the finals with his partner (and now girlfriend) Dianne Buswell, but Saffron revealed exclusively to HELLO! in September that it’s all love between the two.

MORE: Strictly pro dancers reveal the very FIRST question they ask celebrity partners

AJ and Saffron often share updates from the rehearsal studio with their fans

MORE: Strictly's AJ Pritchard unveils stylish bachelor pad makeover

The 19-year-old explained: "I think (Joe) felt the pressure, being the first (YouTuber), and he did so well. I feel I have a lot to live up to! I do hope I follow in his footsteps… It's so nice that his personality just shone so I'm hoping the same will happen to me!" She added: "Of course I would absolutely love to make it to the final, but I think I am just going to take each week as it comes and work really hard throughout the process."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.