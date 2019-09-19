Darcey Bussell's surprising post-Strictly plans revealed - and they involve dancing Darcey Bussell left Strictly after the 2018 series

This would usually be the time that Darcey Bussell would be preparing for a new season of Strictly Come Dancing, however, since leaving the show ahead of the 2019 series, the retired ballerina has been hard at work with her other projects - and shared an update on what she has been up to on Instagram. Posting a snap of herself on her Instagram Stories outside of a Hop restaurant, she captioned: "Busy day of meetings in London," while tagging Diverse Dance Mix, a fitness workout founded by the star.

DDMIX describes itself as "a fun, full body dance fitness workout based on a range of different dance styles," and although Darcey remained quiet on what she was working on, we can't wait to find out more! The 50-year-old has certainly been busy since leaving Strictly, and recently revealed that she was involved in the new Coppelia film. Sharing a snap from set, she wrote: "Enjoying my time working with @tedbrandsen and @vitomazzeo on set of the new Coppelia film working with Submarine products and the gorgeous Dutch National Ballet. Dx #coppeliafilm #dutchnationalballet #coppeliamovie." The retired ballet dancer looked typically elegant in a red blazer and orange pinstripe skirt and gave her winning smile to the camera.

Oti Mabuse's older sister Motsi Mabuse was confirmed to take over from Darcey as the new judge earlier this year, and was already well known for being a judge on Let's Dance in Germany. Following the announcement, she said: "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can't wait to get started."

