Brand new Frozen 2 trailer just answered a lot of questions about the sequel

The new Frozen 2 trailer is here, and introduces a whole host of brand new characters as our favourite characters go on an epic quest to save Arandelle. Disney has also revealed a new synopsis about the upcoming film, which read: "Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough." Watch the trailer below.

Young Anna and Elsa will appear

The new trailer features King Agnarr, Elsa and Anna's father, Yelana, the leader of the nomadic Northuldra, who has a love of nature, Honeymaren, a free, peaceful spirit who loves magic and her brother Ryder, an eager and optimistic Enchanted Forest dweller with a love of reindeers and finally, Bruni, a salamander who lives in the enchanted forest. In the trailer, King Agnarr is telling a young Anna and Elsa a story about the forest, explaining: "Far away, as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest. It was a magical place but something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out."

Fans were quick to discuss the new trailer, with one writing: "The sequel we've been waiting 6 years for is finally here. I'm excited. Btw, I hope we get a good villain." Another person added: "I am so excited for Frozen 2. I love that Elsa let's her hair down and that cute elemental lizard is adorable. I wonder if that little reindeer is related to Sven or is Sven as a baby." The upcoming film will be released on 22 November.

