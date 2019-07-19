Will there be a live-action adaptation of Tangled? Zachary Levi talks potential remake We would be so up for this!

Disney is all about the live-action remakes at the moment. The company, which has already adapted classics including Aladdin, Dumbo and The Lion King, have also revealed that they are making live-action adaptations of The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians and Mulan – but there is one fan favourite film that has yet to be considered for an adaptation – Tangled!

Zachary voiced Flynn Rider

The voice actor of Flynn Rider, Zachary Levi, spoke about whether he would like there to be a live-action version of the popular film, and whether he would reprise his role as the charming thief, also known as Eugene. Chatting at the CCXP Cologne event, he said: "As much as I would love to play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, by the time they get around to that, I don't think I'm gonna be the right guy to play that role."

Would you like to see a live-action Tangled?

He added: "I'll be there coaching that guy, I'll make sure he understands what that smoulder means, but I think my hair will be like Steve Martin-white by the time they do a live-action Tangled." He joked that he would love to play Ariel instead, adding: "In lieu of playing Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, I would say, I don’t know... Ariel from The Little Mermaid, maybe!"

READ: Fans are pointing out the ONE thing missing from new Mulan trailer

Tangled is loosely based on the Rapunzel fairy tale, and follows Rapunzel as she leaves her tower for the first time, while reluctantly accompanied by Flynn Rider, to discover more about the 'floating lights' she sees in the sky every year for her birthday, all the while not realising that she was kidnapped by the witch Gothel, who uses her magic hair to keep herself young, and that she is in fact a long lost princess. Fans already have an idea of who they would like to see in a live-action version of the film, with one person writing: "Harry Styles can't play Prince Eric because if there's a live action version of Tangled he NEEDS to play Flynn Rider." Another person added: "@Disney make a live action tangled and let @KianLawley play Eugene."

READ: Harry Styles in talks to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid