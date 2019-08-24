A new Lizzie McGuire series is coming to TV and Hilary Duff will star - details Excited much?

In what's by far the best news we've heard all week, it's been announced that Lizzie McGuire will be fully revamped and return to our screens in the near future, how exciting! The last time we saw Lizzie McGuire was in 2004, the same year the hit show went off the air. But Disney is officially bringing the show back, and Lizzie will be in her 30s and living in New York. The best part? Hilary Duff is going to be reviving her role! Speaking on Friday from the Disney D23 convention, Hilary said: "Lizzie has grown up. She's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator." It sounds like Lizzie is living the high life!

But that's not all, Hilary also added that Lizzie is doing pretty well in the romance department, too, and is dating "the perfect man who owns a fancy restaurant". The suspense is already killing us! It seems Hilary was also beside herself with excitement. In an Instagram story posted from Disney D23, the star said: "I'm here to announce the Lizzie Mcguire reboot for Disney+ and I am beyond excited. Honesty, I've thought about what I would say for quite a few days now and I don't have words. I've really missed her, and I think now is a great time for her to come back in her 30s. She's everybody's best friend, I can't wait to go on this next chapter with her and I hope everyone is as excited as I am."

Disney confirmed the news on Twitter

MORE: Hilary Duff engaged to Matthew Koma! See her dazzling ring

Needless to say, the internet was absolutely ecstatic to hear that Lizzie was making a comeback, and Twitter was flooded with anticipation. One megafan wrote: "I'm getting drunk just because Lizzie McGuire is coming back and I can't contain my excitement," another added: "Hilary Duff is coming back as Lizzie McGuire. Today we cry tears of joy."

MORE: Hilary Duff reveals her daughter's unique name

Hilary as Lizzie back in the day!

Tears of joy? You hit the nail on the head.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.