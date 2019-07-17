Harry Styles in talks to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Can you see Harry Styles as Prince Eric?

Harry Styles is in talks to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, according to reports! The former One Direction band member, who made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 film Dunkirk, is reportedly the early favourite for the much coveted role. Should he be cast in the part, he will be starring in the live-action Disney film in 2020 alongside singer Halle Bailey, who will star as Ariel.

Harry is reportedly the favourite to play Prince Eric

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, a mermaid who is fascinated in the human world and wishes she could also be human, even more so when she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. After making a deal with the sea witch Ursula, who takes her voice for exchange for giving her legs so she can be human for three days, Ariel must make Eric fall in love with her or become captured by Ursula forever.

Halle will play Ariel in the live-action adaptation

Fans were delighted by the potential casting news, with one person writing: "Harry Styles as Prince Eric is inspired casting. Now everyone go watch Dunkirk. My boy can act." Another person added: "Bro if Harry Styles is actually gonna play Prince Eric I will EVAPORATE." Another people joked about needing to protect Halle from Harry's dedicated fan base should he be cast, tweeting: "Harry Styles would make a wonderful Prince Eric and can't be responsible for the actions of his fans but if his casting is confirmed we're forming a human shield around Halle Bailey, you hear me? We're protecting the baby." The Sign of the Times singer was recently rumoured to be playing Elvis Presley in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic, but it was confirmed that Austin Butler eventually won the coveted role.

