Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood says he was forced to apologise to Stacey Dooley after Kevin Clifton jibe The Strictly judge recently apologised after making a jibe

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he was told by the BBC to apologise to Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley after his jibe about her relationship with her dance partner - and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton. During the pre-recorded live show last month, the judge made a reference to the pair, claiming Stacey's win was down to their blossoming romance. He later issued an apology via The Sun. However, Craig has now suggested that show bosses made him apologise. "Did I (say sorry) or was that the BBC," he told new! Magazine. "Oh yes I did. It was very grovel-ly. It doesn't even sound like me. You'd think I'd done something really out of order."

"A jokey remark was treated like it was the start of World War Three," he added. "I guess if some people are quite sensitive then they need the apology. So I just apologised it's quite simple. I thought it was quite funny, but it wasn't taken that way." Shortly after Craig's comments came to light at the start of the month, the TV star shared a statement with the The Sun, stating: "I'm deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show. I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgment that I very much regret."

Stacey and Kevin won last year's series, and embarked on their romance in March, shortly after the documentary-maker ended her relationship with fitness trainer Sam Tucknott. The pair reappeared together on Strictly earlier this month when they performed one of their past routines during the launch show.

