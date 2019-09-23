Craig Revel Horwood is told to 'tone down' his Strictly Come Dancing comments The TV star has threatened to quit the show if he is asked to change how he judges

Craig Revel Horwood has threatened to leave Strictly Come Dancing if he is forced to tone down his comments to contestants. The 54-year-old judge, who has been on the show since it began in 2004, recently had to apologise to 2018 winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton over remarks he made regarding their relationship. But speaking to the Sun, Craig insisted he is sticking to his guns. "Every year I get told to tone it down and I don't listen," he confessed. "Of course I won't be toning it down this year. I'm going to be just like I've been for 16 years. I'm not changing for anyone, if that's the case I'd rather not judge it. It will never work, darling. I've got too much of a big mouth."

Craig Revel Horwood has been on the Strictly panel since the show began

Speaking at the launch of Mamma Mia: The Party, he continued: "It is just a Saturday job, Monday to Friday I choreograph and dance, but Strictly is a very small part of it. We are all dispensable, I expect they would replace me with someone else. It's not me who has gone onto 56 countries worldwide, it's the show and the format."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won the 2018 series, and are now dating

Craig recently apologised to Kevin and Stacey after making a jibe to the pair during the launch show, claiming Stacey's win was down to their blossoming romance. Shortly after his comments came to light, Craig issued an apology to The Sun, which read: "I'm deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show. I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgment that I very much regret." And just last week, Craig again spoke out in support of the couple, saying: "Kevin is having a lovely relationship with Stacey. They really love each other and I think it is fantastic. It is the Strictly blessing rather than the curse. It is not a curse when two people get together."

