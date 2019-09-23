Stacey Dooley reveals she's jealous of new contestants on Strictly and makes hilarious joke about Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing winner is dating former dance partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley was one of the many stars to appear on the first episode of Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two, on Monday evening – and she had a lot to say! The former Strictly Come Dancing winner was joined by Joe Sugg, who was partnered with now-girlfriend Dianne Buswell in the 2018 series, and Stacey admitted that she was "riddled with jealousy" while watching the new contestants as she had such an amazing time on the show. "I am so out of shape I have to go back," she said. The documentary maker then joked about her relationship with Kevin Clifton while also referencing Joe and Dianne's relationship. She said: "We haven't got to stay in touch with our partners, we are missing out!" She then added that the new celebrities: "Are going to have the most amazing time."

Both Stacey and Joe are rooting for their partners to do well in the competition and have been cheering on Kevin and Dianne's new celebrity partners, Anneka Rice and Dev Griffin. Joe said that every evening he asks Dianne about Dev's progress, and that she shows him videos from their training. Stacey, meanwhile said that she was "completely obsessed" with Anneka. She said: "I am completely obsessed with Anneka, she's like a beautiful, mad, excited aunt. She's so, so, so, lovely. She said I can go around her house and have casserole."

Anneka and Kevin had appeared on It Takes Two earlier on in the show and Anneka was also full of praise for Stacey, revealing that she had been FaceTiming her a lot to get tips on her dance routines. "I FaceTime Stacey [Dooley] asking her how she felt on day one, I have a huge support system," she said. Just before their debut show on Saturday, Stacey had shared a lovely photo on Instagram of the pair together cuddled on a couch, and wrote: "Go get 'em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

On Saturday night, Kevin and Anneka scored 14 points from the judges, who gave them two threes and two fours for their routine. After being told their scores Kevin and Anneka were filmed responding to their marks and Kevin sweetly reassured Anneka that it was a good start. He said: "Two threes and two fours. We don't want to be really good on week one with nowhere to go."

