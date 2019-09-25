Strictly's Mike Bushell says his wife wanted Katya Jones to be his partner despite kissing scandal Katya Jones made headlines with Seann Walsh last year

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mike Bushell has revealed his wife, Emily, wanted him to be partnered up with professional Katya Jones despite last year's drunken kiss with Seann Walsh. When asked by Chris Moyles on his Radio X Breakfast show what his wife thought about the pairing, the BBC reporter replied: "My wife thought that Katya would be the best choreographer because she takes risks. She loves the show and got me into it last year. But she kept saying Katya is one of the best choreographers because Katya's known for taking risks."

Mike Bushell has been teamed up with Katya Jones

Referring to another one of Katya's former dance partners, Mike added: "And if you can get Ed Balls to Blackpool we can get at least to Halloween." The BBC Breakfast journalist has married to marketing executive Emily since in May. His partnership with Katya comes a year after she was famously caught kissing her 2018 dance partner Seann during a drunken night out. However, Emily has thrown her full support behind her husband Mike and Katya.

The BBC reporter has been married to Emily since May

Emily was recently forced to dismiss fears of a Strictly curse after a Twitter follower warned her to be "careful". A fan initially tweeted: "All the best @mikebreakfast & @Mrs_KatJones on the last day of your first week of training…. at least I hope she’s letting you have the weekend off, Mike?!?" To which, Emily replied: "Hell no. Winners don’t have days off they're training all the way through!" The message was then followed by a concerned follower, who said: "Dear Mrs Bushell. Be careful what you wish for!" Shutting down the idea immediately, Emily remarked: "Please don’t worry St John. I’m very secure in my marriage and embracing every second #moveonpeople."

