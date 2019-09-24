Strictly star Katya Jones questions Kelvin Fletcher's future on the show The Russian dancer has been paired with sports presenter Mike Bushell

The Strictly Come Dancing competition is well and truly on! Following the opening episode of the BBC show on Saturday night, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have emerged as the couple to beat. But pro Katya Jones thinks that soap star Kelvin might not fare so well when it comes to ballroom. Katya and her partner, sports presenter Mike Bushell, sat down for an interview with Radio X's Chris Moyles, when the glamorous Russian took a little pop at the current favourite. "Now, Kelvin Fletcher, I met him years ago. Now, he's got the body of a dancer already!" Chris remarked to the couple. "Yeah, and he can dance like a pro, can't he, already!" Mike responded.

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher are currently top of the leaderboard

"Well, that’s not exactly true because if you’ve got too much muscle sometimes you haven’t got the flexibility, you see," Katya commented, with Chris joking: "Oh, you're gonna be alright then Mike!" Katya then concluded: "But he's got the best of both – he's got the look, the muscles. However, in ballroom he might struggle, because when you’ve got the frame it's got to be completely flat. But where his shoulders are, so… it might be a struggle, so let's see, you know."

Also in the interview, Chris shared his wife Emily's delight that he had been paired with Katya. "Yeah, she got me into it, last year I started watching it [Strictly]," he revealed. "We only got married this year, and she loves the show. But she kept saying Katya is one of the best chorographers because Katye's known for taking risks. And if you can get Ed Balls to Blackpool, we can at least get to Halloween."

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones receoved 22 points for their Jive

Mike, 53, and Katya, 30, received a score of 22 for their Jive on Saturday. After receiving feedback from the judges, Mike revealed the lengths Katya had gone to to ensure he had enough stamina for the dance. He told host Claudia Winkleman, "Katya has been saying to me, 'Give me five', in restaurants, when I was in bed. She texted my wife, saying, 'Give me five, give me five.'" "I love the fact your wife didn’t say, 'Five whats?'" Claudia laughed.

