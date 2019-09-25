Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice crack up with Holly and Phil over Strictly curse on This Morning The Strictly curse already?!

Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Wednesday, and the group ended up in hysterical laughter thanks to a hilarious one-liner from Anneka. When discussing how amazing Kevin had been at teaching her to dance, she was momentarily distracted by a bulge in his pocket, asking: "What's that?!" to which he swiftly replied: "That's my phone, easy Anneka!"

Phil and Holly burst into fits of laughter at the cheeky innuendo, as Phil said: "Oh my God, it's the Strictly curse all over again. One week! One week!" Kevin added: "Well, I didn't expect that this morning! The pair have clearly been enjoying their time together while rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing, as Anneka recently chatted about their rehearsals on Instagram, and explained that they they had been practising from 9am to 8pm. She captioned the post: "Day 2 of The Waltz. Frankly heavenly. 9 hours on the trot - or glide. Loved, loved it all." In the clip, Kevin explained what they had been rehearsing, saying: "We've done so much technique work today, just haven't stopped. It's been amazing though. It's been worth it… We've been waltzing around."

Anneka and Kevin shared a laugh with Holly and Phil

Kevin has had a rough time recently after one of the Strictly judges, Craig Revel Horwood, suggested that he and Stacey were "sensitive" after he claimed that their win on the show was down to their blossoming romance. Chatting to new! Magazine, he said: "Did I (say sorry) or was that the BBC? Oh yes I did. It was very grovel-ly. It doesn't even sound like me. You'd think I'd done something really out of order." He added: "A jokey remark was treated like it was the start of World War Three. I guess if some people are quite sensitive then they need the apology. So I just apologised it's quite simple. I thought it was quite funny, but it wasn't taken that way."

