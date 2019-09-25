Strictly’s Kevin Clifton reveals surprising way he unwinds after a tough day training with Anneka Rice Anneka and Kevin opened up about their training on Instagram

Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice have been working hard in preparation for their second week on Strictly Come Dancing, and the professional dancer revealed how he was planning to wind down after the intense training session. On a video posted on Anneka's Instagram account, the pair revealed that they had been working from 9am to 8pm when the TV presenter asked her dance partner what his evening plans were, to which he replied: "I'm going to have a bath. Crash out."

When Anneka joked that he was quite sweaty during their routine, he said: "Sweat is pain leaving the body!" Noted! She captioned the video: "Day 2 of The Waltz. Frankly heavenly. 9 hours on the trot - or glide. Loved, loved it all." In the clip, Kevin explained what they had been rehearsing, saying: "We've done so much technique work today, just haven't stopped. It's been amazing though. It's been worth it… We've been waltzing around."

Kevin has been working hard training with Anneka

Anneka recently opened up about why she decided to wear a jumpsuit on the opening episode of Strictly instead of a traditional dress, explaining: "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before. I am just not interested Poor Vicky [Gill, Strictly's costume designer], the chats I've had with Vicky." Chatting about agreeing to do the show, she added: "It's taken me 15 years to say yes to this programme, they would go 'what about it'. This year I feel like I am on a gap year, I am a bit reckless. I am where the adventure is taking me." The pair will be performing a Waltz on Saturday following their Cha Cha in week one, which earned them 14 points from the judges.

