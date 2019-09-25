Strictly's Alex Scott blames Jamie Laing for messing up her first live dance – find out why The Strictly Come Dancing star had some 'footing issues' on Saturday night

She opened Strictly on Saturday night dancing the Quickstep with her pro partner Neil Jones – but while Alex Scott's routine may have earned a respectable 21 points for week one, she couldn't hide some sloppy footwork from the eagle-eyed judges. But according to the former footballer, there is a perfectly good explanation as to why she messed up some of her steps – and it's all because of Jamie Laing.

The 34-year-old revealed on Wednesday's It Takes Two that it was because she spotted the brief Strictly star – who was forced to pull out of this year's celebrity line-up due to a foot injury – in the audience that she lost her footing while performing on the steps right in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Bruno Tonioli. "There was a slight footing issue," host Zoe Ball said to Alex as she appeared on the Strictly spin-off with Neil. "I'm so gutted about that bit on the stairs because this was one of my favourite parts," she replied, adding: "Neil was like, 'You can look down on the first jump but then you need to be looking ahead', but I spotted Jamie in the audience so I pointed at him and got really excited because I was in the moment – didn't look down on my first step and then I just lost it. I was gutted! Blame Jamie. I pointed at him at the wrong moment."

Alex was distracted by Jamie's appearance in the audience

MORE: Declan Donnelly reveals how he spent his 'perfect' 44th birthday

Jamie, who is now facing eight weeks of recovery after damaging his foot during the launch show, admitted he cried when he was told he could no longer compete in the BBC dance show. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor," he said when the news was announced earlier this month. "I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest." Kevin Clifton was among those to send a sympathetic message to the star, writing on Twitter: "Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK. Maybe come back next year x."

MORE: Holly Willoughby, Christine Lampard and Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall STUN on charity event red carpet: pics

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.