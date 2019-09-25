Declan Donnelly reveals how he spent his 'perfect' 44th birthday The I'm a Celebrity presenter turned 44 on Wednesday

TV presenter Declan Donnelly posted a heartfelt message of thanks to his social media followers on Wednesday. The Britain's Got Talent star took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the kind words he'd received on the occasion of his 44th birthday. Posting to the account he shares with his best friend and business partner Ant McPartlin, @antanddec, Declan wrote: "Thanks for all the birthday wishes, very kind of you. Have had a great day golfing and Chinese food tonight, a pretty perfect birthday! Thanks for the love [heart emoji] DD x."

Dec and his wife Ali Astall married in 2015

The duo's fans were quick to react, replying: "Aww you’re so welcome Dec! Glad you had a good day," "So glad you had a great birthday! Can't beat a birthday Chinese," and "Glad you’ve had a great day, Dec! Happy birthday again!" Dec has long been a big fan of golf and played in Portugal with ITV stars including Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last month. He also often enjoys a round with Ant, with the pair taking their clubs to Scotland for a match up.

Thanks for all the birthday wishes, very kind of you. Have had a great day golfing and Chinese food tonight, a pretty perfect birthday! Thanks for the love ❤️ DD x 🎂 — antanddec (@antanddec) September 25, 2019

The presenter thanked fans for their birthday wishes on Wednesday

The former actors met as children when they both auditioned for roles in Newcastle-set children's drama Byker Grove. They made popular additions to the cast and launched a short-lived musical career before becoming TV presenters on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Pop Idol, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and many others. Declan is one of seven children, having three brothers and three sisters, but so far has just one child himself: one-year-old Isla, who he shares with his wife Ali Astall.

The couple got engaged in 2014 and married at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Tyne and Wear the following year. Dec told The Evening Standard earlier this year that the hard work of fatherhood came as a shock. "No one tells you how hard being a parent is," he confessed. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm loving it."

