Strictly surprise: Fans delighted by unexpected celebrity in the audience Jamie Laing could be seen in the Strictly Come Dancing audience on Saturday

He might not be in the show, but Jamie Laing made a surprise appearance at Strictly on Saturday night and fans were thrilled! The Made in Chelsea star could be seen sitting in the audience next to girlfriend Sophie Habboo and fans were over the moon that he'd been invited following his sad exit due to an injury.

Taking to Twitter, a delighted fan wrote: "So lovely to see Jamie Laing there!" whilst another added: "I'm so happy that Jamie Laing is in the crowd!"

Claudia managed to catch up with the Made in Chelsea star for a brief moment, and asked how his recovery journey was going. Jamie said: "I've got the boot on. Oti signed it. It's mending." When asked how it felt to be sitting in the audience, Jamie got the jitters, adding: "I'm freaking out. I dunno why! I'm so nervous for them!"

Jamie could be seen in the audience on Saturday

Jamie, who is now facing eight weeks of recovery after the foot injury that forced him to pull out of the show, admitted he cried when he was told he could no longer compete in the BBC dance show. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor," he said when the news was announced last week. "I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest." Kevin Clifton was among those to send a sympathetic message to the star, writing on Twitter: "Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK. Maybe come back next year x."

Jamie and Sophie on their way to Strictly

Jamie has been replaced on the show by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and he was quick to congratulate the soap star. "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year," Jamie wrote. "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time.”

